Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Harrow Health, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Harrow Health in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Harrow Health from $27.20 to $32.40 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Harrow Health Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84. The stock has a market cap of $639.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 530.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

