Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Decreased by B. Riley

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research report issued on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cedar Fair’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FUN traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.55. 58,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.23 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 14.51%.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,418,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 7.7% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.