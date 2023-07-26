Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,207 shares during the quarter. First Horizon makes up approximately 0.4% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Horizon worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,989,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,155,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. SpectralCast restated a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

