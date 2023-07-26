Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,969 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 402.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NTES stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,642. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.97. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.33.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.39. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

