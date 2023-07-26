Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 633,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,041. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $56.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after acquiring an additional 848,958 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,211,000 after buying an additional 663,996 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,572,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,730,000 after buying an additional 47,399 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

