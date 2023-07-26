PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PFSI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.69. The stock had a trading volume of 47,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,877. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.49. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $82.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFSI. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $1,236,569.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $929,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,131,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $1,236,569.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,536 shares of company stock worth $7,811,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $248,250,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

