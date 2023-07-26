Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

Omnicom Group has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Omnicom Group has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.55. 2,284,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,745. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.12.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $2,689,741. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,111,000 after purchasing an additional 683,810 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

