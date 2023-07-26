Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. Nucor updated its Q3 guidance to below $5.81 EPS.

Nucor Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.78. 830,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.39. Nucor has a twelve month low of $102.86 and a twelve month high of $182.68.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.44.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

