Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $173.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.68 million.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 291,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,206. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

In related news, Director David M. Tullio purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,067.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Mark A. Paup bought 5,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,613.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Tullio bought 2,500 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,067.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,175 shares of company stock valued at $258,196 and have sold 352 shares valued at $3,777. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. State Street Corp raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $15,875,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $224,474,000 after acquiring an additional 428,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 368,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,649,000 after acquiring an additional 328,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

