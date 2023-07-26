NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for NiSource in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for NiSource’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NiSource’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

NI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.42. 4,300,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,189. NiSource has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 170.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in NiSource by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in NiSource by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 43.2% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

