Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Stock Performance

Mountain Commerce Bancorp stock remained flat at $16.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,300. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

