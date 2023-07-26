Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Stock Performance
Mountain Commerce Bancorp stock remained flat at $16.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,300. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile
