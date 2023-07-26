Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.07-3.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $886-894 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $862.63 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,675. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $107.18 and a 52-week high of $208.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.12 and its 200 day moving average is $161.34. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.28 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,766,886 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,455,000 after buying an additional 888,755 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 95,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,393,000 after buying an additional 35,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after buying an additional 225,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

