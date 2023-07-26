Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15.

Luxfer Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Luxfer stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 160,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,678. The firm has a market cap of $387.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.94. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.22%.

LXFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Luxfer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luxfer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 114,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after buying an additional 633,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Luxfer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,693,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after buying an additional 221,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Luxfer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

See Also

