Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Luxfer also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.88-1.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LXFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Luxfer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer Price Performance

LXFR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. 160,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,678. The company has a market cap of $387.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.22%.

Institutional Trading of Luxfer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Luxfer during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 782.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Luxfer by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Luxfer by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 57.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 33,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

(Get Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.