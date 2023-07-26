Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.28

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 1.275 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

Linde has raised its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Linde has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Linde to earn $15.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $391.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $391.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.15 and its 200-day moving average is $353.64.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Linde will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.07.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.2% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

