Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $82.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 25.66%. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of LBAI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. 71,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,019. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBAI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.