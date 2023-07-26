Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY23 guidance at $1.78-1.80 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.1 %

KDP stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 9,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.