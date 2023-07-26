Keith J. Sullivan Sells 6,551 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 6,551 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $13,364.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,422.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neuronetics Trading Up 3.1 %

STIM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. 107,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,368. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a market cap of $56.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.83. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.95.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 62.22% and a negative net margin of 55.34%. Research analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Neuronetics

Neuronetics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 367,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,101 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Neuronetics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 876,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 138,595 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Neuronetics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Neuronetics by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.