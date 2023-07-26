Keith J. Sullivan Sells 6,551 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 6,551 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $13,364.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,422.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Neuronetics Trading Up 3.1 %
STIM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. 107,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,368. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a market cap of $56.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.83. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.95.
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 62.22% and a negative net margin of 55.34%. Research analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
