Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLIGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of KCLI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $125.97 million during the quarter.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

