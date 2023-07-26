Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Invesco Trading Down 1.2 %

IVZ traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,259,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,359. Invesco has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco by 16.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 85.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth $273,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

