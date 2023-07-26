Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Invesco (NYSE:IVZGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Invesco Trading Down 1.2 %

IVZ traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,259,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,359. Invesco has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco by 16.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 85.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth $273,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Earnings History for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

