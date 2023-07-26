Invesco Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Shares of IVZ stock traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $16.62. 9,274,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,841,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 22.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 900.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

