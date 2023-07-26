Insider Selling: SSE plc (LON:SSE) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,796 ($23.03), for a total transaction of £35,920 ($46,057.19).

On Thursday, June 1st, Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 10,348 shares of SSE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,853 ($23.76), for a total transaction of £191,748.44 ($245,862.85).

SSE stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,807 ($23.17). 1,194,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,133. SSE plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,405 ($18.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,919 ($24.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.34. The firm has a market cap of £19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,046.67, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,831.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,789.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a GBX 67.70 ($0.87) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64,666.67%.

SSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 2,200 ($28.21) to GBX 2,300 ($29.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.29) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.93) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,962.38 ($25.16).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

