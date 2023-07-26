Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. 1,136,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,103. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.07 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 22.90%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $40,596.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,293 shares in the company, valued at $348,135.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $40,596.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,293 shares in the company, valued at $348,135.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale S. Zuehls bought 12,402 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,174.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4,288.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.