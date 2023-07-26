Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 7.3 %

Hope Bancorp stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. 798,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.15. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $31,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dale S. Zuehls purchased 12,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,174.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $31,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

