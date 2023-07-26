Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,245 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,285 ($16.48) to GBX 1,245 ($15.96) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,080 ($13.85) to GBX 1,070 ($13.72) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,352 ($17.34) to GBX 1,404 ($18.00) in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,575 ($20.19) to GBX 1,550 ($19.87) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of HCXLF stock remained flat at $14.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

