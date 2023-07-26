Herc (NYSE:HRI) PT Raised to $124.00 at Robert W. Baird

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

NYSE:HRI traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.18. 524,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,670. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.04. Herc has a one year low of $93.97 and a one year high of $162.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Insider Transactions at Herc

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.42). Herc had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Herc will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $1,249,317.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 62.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 364,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,815,000 after buying an additional 139,696 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 77,433.3% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 116,150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Herc by 25.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Herc by 9.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

