HC Wainwright Weighs in on Spero Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.43). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.18.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 50.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2,934.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the period. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.