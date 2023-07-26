HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

HBT Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HBT traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $20.04. 37,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,004. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $642.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $460,370.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $37,859.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 563,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,033.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric E. Burwell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,370.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $132,239 in the last three months. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 20.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

