Granite Construction (GVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.31). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $560.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Granite Construction to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

NYSE GVA traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 5,075.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 77.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

