Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Down 5.9%

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 3,173,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,657,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Nomura lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 748.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 346.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

