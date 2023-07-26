First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

First BanCorp. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 48.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. First BanCorp. has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,956. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.12. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,221,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097,862 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 389.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,864,000 after buying an additional 719,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after buying an additional 544,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

