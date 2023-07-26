First American Financial (FAF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect First American Financial to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts expect First American Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First American Financial Stock Performance

FAF opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08. First American Financial has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $64.66.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First American Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

