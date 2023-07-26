F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. F5 updated its Q4 guidance to $3.15-$3.27 EPS.

F5 Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,561. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.92. F5 has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $174.38.

Get F5 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.07.

Insider Activity at F5

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,399.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,921,240. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in F5 by 17.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in F5 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of F5 by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,956 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of F5 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,484 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,658,000 after buying an additional 94,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.