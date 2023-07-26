Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.
Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.07. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of C$316.57 million during the quarter.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.
