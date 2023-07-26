Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.07. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of C$316.57 million during the quarter.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$6.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.23 and a 12 month high of C$7.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.24.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

