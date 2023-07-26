EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,179,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,008,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 13.6% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.53. 155,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,724. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $209.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.25.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

