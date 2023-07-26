Emmerson (LON:EML) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.00

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 1201628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Emmerson Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Graham Clarke purchased 600,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £12,000.48 ($15,387.20). In other Emmerson news, insider Hayden Locke purchased 365,000 shares of Emmerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £7,300 ($9,360.17). Also, insider Graham Clarke acquired 600,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £12,000.48 ($15,387.20). 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emmerson

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration and development of a potash development project in Morocco. Its flagship property is the Khemisset potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

