Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ traded up $4.31 on Wednesday, reaching $401.36. 936,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,839. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.95. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $417.23.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.17.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

