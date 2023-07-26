Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
NYSE DPZ traded up $4.31 on Wednesday, reaching $401.36. 936,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,839. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.95. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $417.23.
Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.17.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.