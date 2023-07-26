Deric D. Bryant Sells 173,705 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,436.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,259. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $36.15.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ChampionX

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

About ChampionX

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.