Deric D. Bryant Sells 173,705 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,436.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ChampionX Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,259. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $36.15.
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ChampionX Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of ChampionX
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.
About ChampionX
ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ChampionX
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.