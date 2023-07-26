Data I/O (DAIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:DAIO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,177. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Data I/O in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAIO. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Data I/O by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Data I/O in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Data I/O in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

