Crown (NYSE:CCK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Crown updated its Q3 guidance to $1.70-$1.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.10-$6.30 EPS.

Crown Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CCK traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,703. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Crown has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $102.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Crown

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 94,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after buying an additional 22,656 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 18.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 30.6% in the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.