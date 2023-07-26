Comerica Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%.

Comerica has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Comerica has a payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comerica to earn $6.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Comerica Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE CMA traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. 3,469,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42. Comerica has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Comerica by 28.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Comerica by 49.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

