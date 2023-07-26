CNX Resources (CNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. CNX Resources had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.78 million. On average, analysts expect CNX Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 137,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $2,100,605.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,605.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in CNX Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 39.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNX. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

