Cenovus Energy (CVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of C$0.67 per share for the quarter.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.31 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.77%.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$23.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.60. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$19.90 and a 12 month high of C$29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group set a C$26.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.63.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.