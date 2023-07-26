Cenovus Energy (CVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of C$0.67 per share for the quarter.
Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.31 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.77%.
Cenovus Energy Price Performance
Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$23.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.60. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$19.90 and a 12 month high of C$29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group set a C$26.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.63.
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cenovus Energy
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Earnings Suggest the Worst is Behind 3M, but is MMM a Buy?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. Got Fried for Solid Results
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Should You Wait to Buy Packaging Corporation of America?
Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.