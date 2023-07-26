Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,366. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CATY shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 58,660 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 27.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 268.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

