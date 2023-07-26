Business First Bancshares (BFST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Business First Bancshares to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. On average, analysts expect Business First Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $413.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Greg Robertson bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $95,527.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,064.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Greg Robertson bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $95,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,064.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rick D. Day acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,705.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,361 shares of company stock worth $317,225 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 143.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $196,000. 41.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.