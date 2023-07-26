Bread Financial (BFH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bread Financial to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BFH opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bread Financial has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $45.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 33,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $799,624.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,303,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,071,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 568,911 shares of company stock valued at $15,310,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Bread Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

BFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

