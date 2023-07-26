BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Price Performance

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF stock remained flat at C$21.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,966. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$19.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.70.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.