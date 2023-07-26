Barclays Boosts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $131.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GE. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.44.

General Electric Stock Up 6.3 %

GE traded up $6.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.16. 16,939,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,697,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.11. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The stock has a market cap of $127.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,274,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in General Electric by 106,570.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric



General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.



