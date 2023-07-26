Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. 73,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,503. The firm has a market cap of $332.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.72. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy bought 5,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,617.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 8,984 shares of company stock worth $137,224 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 80,654 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRC. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

