Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance
Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. 73,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,503. The firm has a market cap of $332.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.72. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 80,654 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRC. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.
About Bank of Marin Bancorp
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.
