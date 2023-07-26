Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $243.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.72. 336,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,783. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $85.45.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

In other news, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $502,087.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,179.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,495. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BOH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

